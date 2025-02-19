The relations between Real Madrid and La Liga are looking to weaken even more. Now, the club's star midfielder Jude Bellingham has been officially handed suspension for two games. The midfielder allegedly abused the on-field match referee during the club's La Liga 2024-25 game against Osasuna and was shown a red card. The Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has reportedly deemed Bellingham's actions disrespectful. But, it has also been learned that Real Madrid would appeal against the Competition Committee’s decision. The ban is limited to La Liga games only, so Jude will miss games against Girona and Real Betis but will be available for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 game against Manchester City. Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

