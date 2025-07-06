Inter Miami have been recently eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after they lost 4-0 to PSG and are now back in action in the MLS 2025. Lionel Messi tried his best to save the grace in the clash against PSG but his efforts went in vain, including a pass to Luis Suarez which the veteran striker failed to convert. Fans are eager to know whether Lionel Messi will feature in the Montreal vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match. Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has confirmed and Messi has travelled with the squad in the away game. Although he might not feature in the starting XI due to workload management given the short gap between the two games. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Bayern Munich Midfielder Jamal Musiala Badly Injures His Ankle Against PSG Following Collision With Gianluigi Donnarumma (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Travelling

Back to the grind ✈️ pic.twitter.com/bVkwUm7mwp — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)