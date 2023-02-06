Bayern Munich reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga league table as they convincingly defeated Wolfsburg by a margin of 4-2 and thereby ending a three-game winless streak. Bayern scored the first goal against the run of play as Wolfsburg charged out of their blocks fast. A Kingsley Coman cross missed everyone and found the back of the net. Coman soon doubled the lead five minutes later. The lead was further extended by Thomas Muller when he headed home a free kick from Joshua Kimmich. Despite that, Wolfsburg maintained the pressure they started with, pulling one back through Jakub Kaminski before the break. A twist in the second half saw Joshua Kimmich get a sent-off, hinting that the game could open up. But Jamal Musiala, through a brilliant solo goal, sealed the game. Mattias Svanberg pulled another back for Wolfsburg in the 81st minute but it ended up as a consolation goal. You can watch goal video highlights here. Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 Manchester City: Harry Kane Scores 200th Premier League Goal As 10-Man Spurs Register Massive Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 Result Details

