Star Argentina footballer Lionel Messi attended the Super Bowl event of NFL alongside his Inter Miami teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez. Amidst that, he met a young female fan, who broke down in tears after meeting him. Messi showed a great gesture immediately as he comforted her and then clicked a picture with him. Fans loved his gesture and it went viral on social media. Inter Miami Reveal New Home Kit For 2025 and 2026 Seasons Featuring Lionel Messi, Name Fresh Adidas Manufactured Jersey 'Euforia' (See Pic).

Young Fan Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting Lionel Messi

Leo Messi with a young fan who couldn’t control her emotions after seeing the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bwewImI2tt — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)