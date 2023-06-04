Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave AC Milan after his contract expires at the end of the season. The Swedish legend had rejoined AC Milan in 2020 and helped them win the Scudetto in the 2021-22 season. Ibrahimovic has played only four games this season after having a hard time with injuries. "AC Milan will bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a brief ceremony involving all the crowd,” a club spokesperson, as quoted by Sports Star, said. Eden Hazard to Leave Real Madrid After Contract Termination; Former Chelsea Star Ends Forgettable Stay at Bernabeu.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Leave AC Milan

🚨 Zlatan Ibrahimović leaves AC Milan. The club have planned for farewell on Sunday at San Siro as contract expires and will NOT be extended. #ACMilan Ibra will turn 42 in October; he will make a decision on his future in the next days. pic.twitter.com/1NEfmRhZ65 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2023

