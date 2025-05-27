Five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen made a shocking comment on Formula 1 racing during an interaction with journalists. He said while talking about the sport "I think personally… I think Formula One is, like, the most boring sport. Like, you just drive around and in a circle for a long time. Like, there are other reasons why people get engaged in terms of personalities," His cheeky opinion definitely raised some eyebrows and the video did round on social media, going viral in no time. FIDE World Champion D Gukesh Reaches Norway; Calls Face-Off With Magnus Carlsen As ‘Fun Challenge’.

Magnus Carlsen Takes Cheeky Jibe At Formula 1

