Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr came out in support of his San Francisco counterpart Gabe Kapler, who stated that he would be skipping the US national anthem, in the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Kerr, while speaking at a presser, said, "I always support any form of peaceful protest. I think it’s great that he is making his own statement. I think everyone has to do it their own way, and that's the way Gabe chose and I applaud him for it."

Watch Video:

“I always support any form of peaceful protest.” Steve Kerr applauded Giants manager Gabe Kapler for his decision not to take the field during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/4TcRPbUVw1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 29, 2022

