Gururaja Poojary has won a bronze medal in Men's 61kg Weightlifting category and secured India's second medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian lifter registered a score of 118 (kg) in Snatch and 151 (kg) in Clean & Jerk to put forward a total of 269 (kg) at the event and claim the third podium place. H was involved in a close battle with Canada's Youri Simard but managed to beat him in the end for the medal.

It's a 2⃣nd medal for India on the 2⃣nd day of CWG 2022!💥 Karnataka's Gururaja Poojary bags the second medal of the day, a bronze, in the men's 61kg category. Indian weightlifters leading the way🙌#CommonwealthGames | #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/15qLjv1BiE — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2022

