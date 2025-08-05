A workhorse for the India national cricket team in the 1990s, former pacer Venkatesh Prasad celebrates his birthday today (August 5). Born August 5, 1969, Prasad featured for India between 1994-2001, picking 292 international wickets across formats, with seven five-wicket hauls to his name, with a best of 6 for 33 in Test cricket. Prasad is known for his no-nonsense opinions about cricket and was a crucial part of India's support staff during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, which MS Dhoni and Co won. Fans took to social media to wish Prasad a happy birthday on his special occasion. Prasad, however, is fondly remembered for his fierce spell against Pakistan in the 1996 ODI World Cup. Happy Birthday Rahul Chahar! SRH Share Heartfelt Wish As Team India Spinner Turns 26.

Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad 🇮🇳 ⭐️292 international wickets ⭐️Seven Test five-wicket hauls ⭐️ODI best 5/27 at 1999 World Cup vs Pak ⭐️Test best 6/33 @ Chennai vs 🇵🇰. @venkateshprasad Picked up 5 Wickets in 2nd Spell For almost nothing in this Test. pic.twitter.com/KQsSFC86YU — Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981) August 5, 2025

🎂 Happy Birthday to the ever-reliable 🇮🇳 speedster, Venkatesh Prasad! 🏏⚡ From swinging it both ways 🎯 to delivering that unforgettable 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰 magic 💥 — you gave us moments that will be replayed forever! 🙌✨@venkateshprasad pic.twitter.com/u5Op2gaETR — Cricket Expert (@CricketExpert24) August 5, 2025

#accidentalcricketer #happybirthday Venkatesh Prasad's epic reply to Aamer Sohail's taunt in '96 WC: a boundary mocked, next ball, stumps fly! And the 'classic' send off! pic.twitter.com/qGogesSplF — Austin Coutinho (@auscoot) August 5, 2025

