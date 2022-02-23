WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes has been trending on social media as the fans have mistaken him for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The WWE star reacted to the same and even tagged Hardik Pandya and thanked him. Here's the tweet

After making a successful career in Cricket. Hardik pandya debuts in NXT pic.twitter.com/j4eDX0RZZZ — Ansh Saxena (@iam_kakarot69) February 22, 2022

Carmelo Hayes' Tweet

.@hardikpandya7 has me trending in India. Much love 🤟🏾 — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) February 22, 2022

