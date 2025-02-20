India national cricket team star all-rounder Hardik Pandya reacted after his side's six-wicket win over the Bangladesh national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 20. Team India thrashed Bangladesh after they chased down a 229-run target. The Men in Blue started their campaign on a winning note. Shubman Gill was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning century while chasing. Earlier, Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul that bundled out Bangladesh for 228 runs. After a comprehensive win, Hardik Pandya took on to his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle where he reacted to Team India's victory. The all-rounder captioned the post, "Up and running." India Beat Bangladesh by Six Wickets in IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Shubman Gill's Century, Mohammed Shami's Five-Wicket Haul Help Men in Blue Kickstart Campaign With Comprehensive Victory.

Hardik Pandya Reacts After India's Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)