Although Jake Paul just announced his fight against Mike Tyson, his brother Logan Paul is one who is looking to take the spotlight – not by taking a side, but by claiming that he was offered the fight first and refused. In a podcast, Logan Paul clarified his stand and mentioned that he wasn't approached by Netflix at the time he refused. His reasoning behind it was Mike Tyson's age. Logan said, "I was offered (Fight with Mike Tyson) but not for Netflix and not for big a** bag (Money). It was just like this could be real because I was asking for it I am sure you have to, Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?' My answer is yes. I just think he's too old; it's crazy. He's senile." Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Important Stats, Live Streaming, Telecast, Venue, Date All You Need To Know About Boxing Match.

Logan Paul Claims He Refused to Fight Mike Tyson

Logan Paul says he was offered the Mike Tyson fight and declined 😯 “I’ve been asked, ‘Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer is yes. I just think he’s too old; it’s crazy. He’s senile.” pic.twitter.com/E7mW43sOcN — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 12, 2024

