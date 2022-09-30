The women's 1500m high jump final is set to take place at the National Games 2022 on Friday, September 30. The event is slated to start at 4:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and is to be held at V3, Athletic Track in IIT Gandhinagar. DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of this event on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel.

See National Games 2022 September 30 Schedule and Live Telecast Details:

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for today, 30th September 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action today at the #36thNationalGames 👍 pic.twitter.com/i5APQf02q5 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 29, 2022

