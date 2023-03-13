Indian hockey team registered a huge 6-3 victory over defending World Champions Germany in their recent FIH Pro League Hockey 2022-23 match at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Both Abhishek and Selvam Karthi scored two goals for the Indian team. Meanwhile, Jugraj Singh and captain Harmanpreet Singh got one each. This was India's second successive victory over Germany within one week. Earlier yesterday, India defeated Australia 5-4.

India Beat World Champions Germany 6–3

