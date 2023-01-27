Australia will take on Germany in the 1st semifinal of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Friday, January 27. The match will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the free live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming. However, fans will have to take a subscription to the OTT platform to enjoy that. India 8–0 Japan, Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: A Spirited Second Half Performance Helps the Hosts to Cruise Past Japan in Classification Round.

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

