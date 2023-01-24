Title favourites Australia will face Spain in the 1st quarterfinal of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of Australia vs Spain quarterfinal match in India. Meanwhile, you can enjoy free live streaming on the FanCode app or website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming. However, you will have to subscribe to the platform to enjoy that. India Out of Hockey World Cup 2023, Following Defeat to New Zealand on Penalties in Crossover Match.

Australia vs Spain On FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

