The fans at Chennai have been amazing during the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023. They have been vocal with their chants whenever the Indian Hockey Team needed any motivation in crucial games. This time in the high-voltage final clash against Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium at Chennai they voice their support for the India with the chorus of 'Vande Mataram' as India stage a comeback from a two goal deficit during the third quarters.

Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' After India Stage Comeback

The chants of Vande Mataram fill the stadium after India comes back into the game. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/Mn5ccxSG4A — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023

