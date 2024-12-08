The India women's junior hockey team is set to start their campaign in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 when they take on Bangladesh on Sunday, December 8. The India vs Bangladesh will be played in Muscat, Oman and will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch the India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match live streaming on the Hockey India app and also the Prasar Bharti Sports and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming

