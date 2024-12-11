The India women's junior hockey team is set to take on China in their third match of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on December 11. The India vs China match is set to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the India vs China match in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 is set to have no live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have online viewing options as they can watch the India vs China live streaming on the Prasar Bharti Sports and Hockey Oman Official YouTube channels. Indian Women's Junior Hockey Team Beats Bangladesh 13-1 in Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024; Mumtaz Khan Scores Four Goals, Deepika, Kanika Siwach Net Hat-Tricks.

India vs China Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming

