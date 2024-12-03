The Indian men's junior hockey team will look to continue the good form as they lock horns with Malaysia in the semifinal of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat on December 3. PR Sreejesh's team has been in sensational form, winning all group-stage matches, the last of which was a 8-1 victory over Korea. The India vs Malaysia match is set to be played at the Hockey Oman Stadium and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no India vs Malaysia live telecast available in the absence of a broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch the India vs Malaysia live streaming online on the HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channel for free. Indian Men's National Hockey Team Defeats Korea 8-1 in Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2024, Amir Ali and Co Set to Clash With Malaysia in Semifinal.

India vs Malaysia Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming

