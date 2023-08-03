India will cross swords against China in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Thursday, August 3. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Clash. The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash between India and China will be telecasted live on the Star Sports First channel. The online streaming of the India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available. Fans can access the live streaming of the Hockey match on FanCode app and website.

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

An exciting day of Hockey awaits 🏑 Three set of action packed matches as India will look to get on to a winning start 👊 ⏰ 4:00 PM IST Onwards 🏟️ MRK Hockey Stadium, Chennai. 📺 Star Sports First, Star Sports Select HD 2, FanCode App#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/7p1qfnDHJY — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 3, 2023

