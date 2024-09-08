After the bronze medal triumph at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian men's hockey team is all set to be in action in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. India will be taking on China in their opening match of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The India vs China Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will begin from 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China. Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The India vs China Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 can watch the live broadcast on the Sony Sports 1 HD channel. Sony Liv has the official streaming rights for the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and the fans can tune into the app to watch the India vs China Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match. On Which Channel Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Continental Championship Hockey Matches Live Streaming Online?.

