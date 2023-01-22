Despite a win in the last match of the group stage against Wales, it was not enough to leapfrog England and top the Pool. As a result, India will face New Zealand in the Crossover match at the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup on Sunday, January 22. The IND vs NZ match will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. So you can watch the Crossover match between India and New Zealand live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports First. DD Sports will also provide a live telecast of the match for DD Free Dish users. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of the game. Indian Midfielder Hardik Singh Ruled Out of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Due to Injury.

India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 On Star Sports

Let’s cheer for #TeamIndia as they face #NewZealand in their crossover match. Aayiye protsahan badhae #TeamIndia ka kyuki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi! Tune-in to the #MensFIHHockeyWorldCup, Tonight, 7 PM onwards, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/sNxiiqfnx3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 22, 2023

India vs New Zealand On FanCode

We've waited for 47 years! It's time now to back the Blues to end that wait. Watch Team India go for glory in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Watch the FIH Men's World Cup, LIVE for FREE on #FanCode 👉https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF @FIH_Hockey #HWC2023 #HockeyEquals #HaqSeHockey pic.twitter.com/peDWLJy1rM — FanCode (@FanCode) January 13, 2023

