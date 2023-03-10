After a below-par World Cup campaign, India will face defending World champions Germany in the 2022-23 Men's FIH Pro League. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of FIH Pro League 2022-23. The match between India and Germany will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website.

India vs Germany Live on Star Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)