Following a big win over Thailand in their campaign opener, the Indian women's hockey team will look to maintain that good form against Malaysia in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match on October 28. The match would be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium and it would be starting at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and the India vs Malaysia live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of India vs Malaysia match on the SonyLIV app and website. India Men’s Hockey Team Receives Grand Welcome at Amritsar Airport After Winning Gold Medal at Asian Games 2023.

India vs Malaysia Live

Excitement builds as Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 continues with three thrilling matches on Match Day 2️⃣#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023 pic.twitter.com/aJRY9CEvUU — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)