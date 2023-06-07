India are 2 points away from the top spot in the FIH Pro League table and they will continue their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 as they face Netherlands in the next match. They India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League 2022-23 match is currently ongoing in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The match has started from 11:00 PM. The live telecast of the match is available on TV in the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD, Star Sports Select 2 HD channels Fans can get the live streaming of the match available on Watch.Hockey app and FanCode app and website.

India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League Hockey 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match Day 🏟️ India will look to regain the top spot when they face the Netherlands in the first match of Eindhoven leg of the FIH Pro League 2022/23. Catch all the action LIVE of Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 Select SD, Star Sports 2 Select HD, FanCode &… pic.twitter.com/LYan2Q4KwZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)