Indian Women's Cricket Team are all set to start their campaign in the much-awaited Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 against Thailand. They have won a Bronze medal in the recently finished Asian Games 2023 and will be raring to win the title on this occasion. They India vs Thailand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match is scheduled to be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi and has a start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match Day 🏑 First day of Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 with three exciting set of matches coming your way. Watch Live on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Liv app 4 PM onwards.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023 pic.twitter.com/bHRYd9gSIn — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 27, 2023

