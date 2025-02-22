Hoping to overcome a tough loss, India will square off once again with Germany on February 22 in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. The India-Women vs Germany-Women hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and begin at 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide live telecast viewing option of the IND-W vs GER-W match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for FIH Pro League 2024-25. For, online viewing options, fans can switch to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of the IND-W vs GER-W FIH Pro League Match 2024-25, which will require a subscription. India Women Handed 0–1 Defeat by Spain in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25.

India Women vs Germany Women Live

Today's Match Schedule! 🏑 🇳🇱 Netherlands vs. England (Women’s) 🇮🇳 India vs. Germany 🇩🇪 (Women’s) 🇮🇳 India vs. Ireland 🇮🇪 (Men’s) Big clashes ahead! Our Men's Hockey team will aim to continue their winning momentum, while our Women’s Hockey team looks to bounce back strong! 📺… pic.twitter.com/oAVfWsBXoy — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2025

