The Indian women's hockey team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 after suffering a narrow 0-1 defeat to Japan in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 3/4th Place Playoff match in Ranchi on January 19. Kana Urata's goal was the difference-maker between the two sides as Japan booked a berth in the Paris Olympics with this victory. Urata scored the goal for Japan in the sixth minute of the first quarter from a penalty shootout. India did create opportunities to equalise in this contest, having had more penalty corners as well as possession and applied pressure on Japan at times but failed to find a goal in this match. Japan were rock solid in their defence with goalkeeper Akio Tanaka having a good game as her side held on to the slender 1-0 lead to come out victorious in the end and secure a third-place finish in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

India vs Japan Hockey Result

Japan goes through, brilliant defensive display throughout the game.



At the end of Q4,

Japan 🇯🇵 1 - India 🇮🇳 0#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #EnRouteToParis— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 19, 2024

Watch Kana Urata's Goal Here:

Japan take an important lead in the first quarter of their FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier game vs India. The winner of this game will qualify for @paris2024 . #enroutetoparis 📱Subscribe to https://t.co/fwIh0CuE2F App to stream all the games LIVE. @jha_hockey @asia_hockey pic.twitter.com/vKZ3XdnRkj — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 19, 2024

