Winless after four games each, Japan and China lock horns in what is expected to be a thrilling group-stage encounter in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 on Wednesday, August 9. The match will be played at the Major Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai and it will begin at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament the live telecast of this contest will be available on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2. FanCode will provide live streaming of this match. Hockey India Congratulates Krishan Bahadur Pathak on Completing 100 International Matches.

Japan vs China

Last chance for the teams to secure their Semi Final spot 🤩 Which teams will qualify for the Semi-Finals of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023?#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/rMlYzHvA1U — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 9, 2023

