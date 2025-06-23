One of India's veteran hockey players, Lalit Upadhyay, has said adieu to his international career at the age of 31. Lalit, who is the second player from Uttar Pradesh to participate in three Hockey World Cups, is a two-time Olympic medallist, winning bronze medals in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 editions, took to social media and announced his international retirement. Overall, the forward position represented India's national hockey team between 2014 and 2025, earning 179 caps and scoring 45 goals. Check out Lalit's retirement post below. India Men’s Hockey Team Beats Belgium 4–3 in FIH Pro League 2024–25; Harmanpreet Singh and Co End Seven-Match Losing Streak.

Lalit Upadhyay Bids International Hockey Adieu

Today, I announce my retirement from international hockey. It’s a tough moment, but one every athlete must face one day. It has been the greatest honour and pride of my life to represent our country 🇮🇳🙏 Thank you for everything. 🙏 @HockeyIndiaLeag @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/OcryhKsYxQ — Lalit Upadhyay (@lalithockey) June 22, 2025

