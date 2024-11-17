The Thailand women's national hockey team take on the Malaysia women's national hockey team in their final group-stage match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Sunday, November 17. The Malaysia vs Thailand match is set to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar and it starts at 12:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India and fans can watch Malaysia vs Thailand live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans also can watch the Malaysia vs Thailand match live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription. India Women’s Hockey Head Coach Harendra Singh Opens Up Ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Says ‘ACT Will Be Start of Journey for Mission 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics’.

Malaysia vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live

Last Match of the Group Stage – Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 🏑🔥 The final clash of the group stage is here! 🌟 The battle for supremacy intensifies as teams give their all for a spot in the knockout rounds. Who will make the cut and who will fall short? 🏆… pic.twitter.com/H026HMpfVk — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 17, 2024

