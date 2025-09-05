The India Women's National Hockey Team is taking on the Thailand Women's National Hockey Team in their first match of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 tournament on Friday, September 5. The India vs Thailand Pool B match is being played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China and it started at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of India vs Thailand live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch the India vs Thailand live streaming online at Watch.Hockey. Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in China.

India vs Thailand, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘇𝗵𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲! 🏟 India begins their Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025 campaign against Thailand. Stay tuned for all the latest! 📺: https://t.co/UwYE0FohFr#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #WomensAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/XDdvVZ238a — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 5, 2025

