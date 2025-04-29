The Malaysia National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Thailand National Cricket Team in the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series on Tuesday, April 29. The Malaysia vs Thailand match is set to be played at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval and it starts at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Malaysia vs Thailand match live telecast won't be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There is, however, an online viewing option as fans can watch the Malaysia vs Thailand live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

🪙 Toss update from the first game of the day at Bayuemas! Thailand has won the toss and elected to field first 📺 Catch the game live at https://t.co/bzS5KJtt6a#THAvsMAS ##MalaysiaQuadT20I pic.twitter.com/zMXQBjNDgJ — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) April 29, 2025

