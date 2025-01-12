The inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 will kick off at the iconic Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. The opening match will be played between Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors on Sunday. In the inaugural edition, four teams will fight for the elusive Women's Hockey India League title. Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights to the Women's HIL 2024-25 matches in India. Fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the inaugural edition on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 matches, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Hockey India League Prize Money: HIL Announces Over INR 10 Crore As Combined Monetary Rewards For Men's and Women's 2024-25 Edition.

Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Just a few hours away before we raise the curtains on the First Ever Women’s #HeroHIL! The excitement is building! Are you ready? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague… pic.twitter.com/Mj84P4rrZb — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 12, 2025

