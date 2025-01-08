The Hockey India League (HIL) made its comeback after a long seven years and is currently in its sixth edition for the men, and will see the women's inaugural season also take place soon. Hockey India, who are organising the HIL 2024-25, have announced a record-breaking prize money of over INR 10 crore for this season, which will be divided between men's and women's editions. HIL 2024–25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Thrash Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 6–0 To Notch Up First Win of Ongoing Season

HIL Announces Record-Breaking Prize Money for 2024–25 Edition

🏑 A Record-Breaking Hero HIL! 💰 The Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 is here, and it’s BIGGER than ever with over INR 10 CRORES in prize money! 🎉 💪 Men's HIL: 🏆 Champions: INR 3 crore 🥈 Runners-Up: INR 2 crore 🥉 Third Place: INR 1 crore 🌟 Women's HIL: 🏆 Champions: INR… pic.twitter.com/QOJQDgoe1P — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 8, 2025

