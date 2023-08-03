Korea and Japan meet in the first match of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 match on Thursday, August 3. The match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium and it will begin at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and will provide live telecast of this match on the Star Sports First and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans who want to watch the live streaming of this match online, can do so on the FanCode app and website. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India Ready for Litmus Test.

South Korea vs Japan Live

An exciting day of Hockey awaits 🏑 Three set of action packed matches as India will look to get on to a winning start 👊 ⏰ 4:00 PM IST Onwards 🏟️ MRK Hockey Stadium, Chennai. 📺 Star Sports First, Star Sports Select HD 2, FanCode App#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/7p1qfnDHJY — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 3, 2023

