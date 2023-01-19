The battle for qualification enters in its final stage in Pool D where Spain will look for their progression chances in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 against England on Thursday, January 19. The game will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy free live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of this game. However, fans will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to enjoy it.

Spain vs England, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Spain vs England On FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

