FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 has entered the final round of the group stage. Four matches will take place on Thursday, January 19. In the first match of the day, Malaysia will face New Zealand. The match will commence at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Then, Pool C leaders Netherlands will face Chile at the same venue. Netherlands vs Chile match has a starting time of 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be followed by an exciting encounter between Spain and England. The game will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Finally, hosts India will take on Wales in the last match of the day. India vs Wales match will kick start at 7:00 pm IST at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will live telecast all these games. If you want to watch the free live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app or website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of these matches. However, you will have to take a subscription to the OTT platform to access that. India Women’s Hockey Team Trounce South Africa 7–0 To Register Second Consecutive Win in Four-Game Series.

Today's Hockey Match Schedule

An action packed day awaits you as the fate of teams in Pools C & Pool D unravel today. Can India top Pool D and enter the QF of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela? pic.twitter.com/wUFRpSanRt — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 19, 2023

