Odisha Warriors will face Soorma Hockey Club in the next match of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 match on Wednesday. The Odisha Warriors vs Soorma Hockey Club's much-awaited encounter will be hosted in Ranchi. The Odisha Warriors vs Soorma Hockey Club HIL 2024-25 match will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network owns the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. Fans will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Odisha Warriors vs Soorma Hockey Club, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. On Which Channel Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Women's HIL Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

After a strong performance in their previous matches, how will Odisha Warriors and JSW Soorma Hockey Club fare against each other? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague… pic.twitter.com/h6we5WKRR9 — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)