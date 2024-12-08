Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be in the first grid of the Abu Dhabi GP 2024 after the qualification round handing the team a massive chance to win the Constructors’ title in the F1 2024 season. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 8. Sadly, there won't be a live telecast of the Abu Dhabi GP 2024 in India. While the live telecast is not available, fans can watch the Abu Dhabi GP 2024 live streaming on the FanCode App and websites. Singapore GP 2024: Spectators Go Crazy as Lizard Crashes On to Marina Bay Street Circuit, Beats Supports Staff in ‘Race’

Abu Dhabi GP 2024 on FanCode App

McLaren lock-out the front row in the final #F1 race of the year 🤩 Tune In for the #AbuDhabiGP tomorrow on #FanCode 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nPO2cvJ1tF — FanCode (@FanCode) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)