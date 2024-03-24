Formula One enters into the third race of the season. Max Verstappen and Red Bull Races have strong leads in the respective points table after the top two finishes in both middle races. But the Ferrari team is not far from the top spot and presented themselves as a strong contender in the Australian GP. Although Max Verstappen holds the pole position in the race, the Ferrari side could fancy themselves for the podium finish. The exciting race starts at 09:30 AM on March 24 Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, due to the unavailability of an official broadcaster Australian GP. But Fans can watch live streaming of the Australian Grand Prix on the FanCode App. F1 2024: Alex Albon Takes Over Williams Teammate Logan Sargeant’s Car for Remainder of Australian Grand Prix.

