The FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 will resume on December 7 as both Ding Liren and D Gukesh eying that elusive win when Game 10 begins at 02:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners, no live telecast viewing option is available in India. However, chess fans can find live streaming viewing options on FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia, who will provide live streams on respective YouTube channels. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh and Ding Liren Play Out Yet Another Draw in Game Eight As Match Remains Tied at 4-4.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 10

After 9 rounds of action at the World Chess Championship 2024, the scores are level 4.5-4.5 between D Gukesh and Ding Liren. Today is a rest day - Game 10 starts tomorrow at 2:30 PM IST. Ding will have the White pieces tomorrow - what are your predictions? #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/Qn7FyUIlBg — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 6, 2024

