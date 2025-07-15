The India U-19 cricket team will look to take full use of their advantage on the fourth and final day of the opening 1st Youth Test of the two-match series against the England U-19 cricket team. The India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test Day 4 will be played at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Youth Test Day 4 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Although no OTT platform has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025, fans in India can find viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Youth Test Day 4 for free on the England and Wales Cricket Board's YouTube channel. IND U19 vs ENG U19 1st Youth Test 2025: India in Command After Day 3 Against England at Beckenham.

IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)