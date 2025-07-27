Day 5 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 promises to be an enticing affair, with India needing to survive 90 overs with eight wickets in hand, while England looks to bundle out their opponents and gain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 27, and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, and fans can find telecast viewing options of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 5 on the Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, and 5 TV channels. Fans also have live streaming online viewing options as they can watch the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 live streaming on both the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing subscriptions to the platform. Manchester Weather Live Updates: Will It Rain on Day 5 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Check Rain Forecast.

India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 5 Live Streaming

6️⃣ sessions. 642 minutes. 436 balls. 🤯😮 As @klrahul & @ShubmanGill eye the improbable, they have the perfect guide in their dugout, head coach @GautamGambhir, who once pulled off a marathon rescue act in Napier, 2009. 👏🏻#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 5 | SUN, 27th JULY, 2:30 PM |… pic.twitter.com/jwerX7mWyp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 27, 2025

