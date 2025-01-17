The India women's national kho kho team will look to continue their good form when they lock horns with Bangladesh in the quarterfinal of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on January 17. Priyanka Ingle and her team have been superb so far, dominating the group stage and now will aim at making it to the last four. In India, fans can watch the India vs Bangladesh live telecast of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. For those seeking an online viewing option, they can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch India vs Bangladesh live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India vs Bangladesh Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal

