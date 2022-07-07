India and England meet in the 1st T20I match of the three-game series at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on July 07, 2022 (Thursday). DD Sports will telecast the game for its viewers in India while Prasar Bharati YouTube channel will live stream the match.

#TeamIndia and England set to lock horns in the shortest version of the game! #INDvsENG 🇮🇳vs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏏 1st T20I 🗓️ Today ⏰ 10:30 PM onwards.. Catch all the #Live action on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/yaR0AccI5Y — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)