Confident India will take on Peru in their next Group A match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Wednesday. The India vs Peru Kho Kho match will be played at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi. The much-awaited clash will begin at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network are the official partner of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports NetworkTV channels. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will also be live telecasted on DD Sports but will be for Free Dish users only. Fans in India can switch to Disney+Hotstar to find live streaming viewing options of the India vs Peru Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match on its app and website. Star Sports will also provide an online viewing option on YouTube. Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan Shares Exciting Promo, Cheers for Indian Teams With Powerful Message, ‘Jab World Judega Tab India Udega’ (Watch Video).

India vs Peru Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live

#TeamBharat will be playing against #TeamPeru tonight. 🇮🇳🇵🇪 📺 Catch all the action on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports, Doordarshan or the Star Sports YouTube channel. ✨#TheWorldGoesKho #KKWC2025 https://t.co/QrPGRnKF34 — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 15, 2025

