After a disappointing Monaco GP, current Drivers Championship leader Oscar Piastri made a remarkable comeback in qualifying to earn pole position for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 in Barcelona, with defending champion Max Verstappen holding second place for the race. The Spanish GP F1 2025 race will begin at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 1. Sadly for fans, there is no official TV broadcaster available for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 in India for a live telecast viewing option. FanCode has the official digital rights in India for Formula 1 till the end of the 2025 season. Viewers can find online streaming viewing options for the F1 Spanish GP 2025 on the FanCode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a pass to watch F1 action in India, which is worth INR 99, INR 899, and INR 999. F1 2025: Oscar Piastri Earns Pole Position at Spanish Grand Prix Ahead of McLaren Teammate Lando Norris.

