Looking to take the lead in the points table, London Spirit will face off against winless Welsh Fire in the ongoing The Hundred Women's Competition 2025 on Saturday, August 9. The Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Women 100-ball cricket match will be hosted at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of England's The Hundred 2025 in India. So, for live telecast viewing options of the Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Women’s 100-Ball cricket match, fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. Sony LIV will be providing the live streaming viewing options of The Hundred 2025 cricket match in India. FanCode will also be live-streaming Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Women The Hundred 2025 matches on their app and website. Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes First-Ever Cricketer, Male or Female, To Score 1000 Runs in The Hundred; Achieves Feat During Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Online

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

